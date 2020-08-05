Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $215,797.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

