Ccore (CCO) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $19,373.68 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

