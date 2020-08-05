CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CDW by 16.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CDW by 24.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CDW by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.15. 219,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,962. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

