Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.02 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and $6.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,794,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

