Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.5% to 9.0% to $2.82-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.05-7.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $203.92 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $208.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.