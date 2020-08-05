Chatham Lodging Trust’s (CLDT) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,390. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.