Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,749 shares of company stock worth $30,452,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.83. 1,342,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,071. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $96.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.