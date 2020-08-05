Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of ARCC opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

