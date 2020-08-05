Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,020. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 215,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 841,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

