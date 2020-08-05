CoinPoker Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,780.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

