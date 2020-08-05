CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 950.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

