Columbus McKinnon Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $22,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.