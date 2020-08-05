Comerica Bank Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.81 and its 200 day moving average is $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.