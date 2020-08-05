Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $189,760 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,388,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 508,261 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.