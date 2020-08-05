Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

CPSI stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,760 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

