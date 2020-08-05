Contentos 1-Day Volume Tops $2.11 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $2.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $589.76 or 0.05048433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,922,170,266 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

