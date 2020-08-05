Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.97. 2,922,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $263.59 and a 52-week high of $342.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.29.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.