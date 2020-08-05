Costello Asset Management INC Takes $6.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Amazon.com comprises 6.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,932.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

