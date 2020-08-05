County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

ICBK traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 4,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,739. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $122.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

