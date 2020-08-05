Craig Hallum Increases Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $49.50

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $49.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

NYSE MODN traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 5,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.06. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,805,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 627,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,401,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 78,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

