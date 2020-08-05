CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.14-7.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.14-$7.27 EPS.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 12,898,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.