DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.68 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and $3.86 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

