Dash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $376.54 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.08 or 0.00790532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Graviex, Livecoin and Poloniex. Dash has a market capitalization of $887.54 million and $376.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008743 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00118372 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,639,158 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Bibox, Kuna, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, C-Patex, Coinroom, WazirX, Cryptopia, Huobi, Mercatox, Koineks, ABCC, Braziliex, Tidex, Coinsuper, Tux Exchange, Liquid, YoBit, Upbit, Exrates, Trade By Trade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Bithumb, OKEx, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, HBUS, LBank, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Kraken, Ovis, Iquant, BiteBTC, Liqui, COSS, Indodax, Coinbe, Negocie Coins, B2BX, HitBTC, C2CX, Coinhub, xBTCe, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Bitinka, CoinExchange, Graviex, ACX, Coinsquare, Crex24, Coinrail, C-CEX, Bisq, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, LocalTrade, Bitbns, SouthXchange, CEX.IO, Livecoin, WEX, Bittrex, Exmo, Poloniex and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

