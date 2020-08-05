Dether One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,195.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $45,195.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Dether has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.33 or 0.05059726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00052035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

