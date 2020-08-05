Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $64.23

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $64.23 or 0.00549836 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $869,663.78 and approximately $1.99 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,539 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

