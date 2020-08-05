DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,735,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 966,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

