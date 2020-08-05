DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $6.31 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $721,063.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00790578 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008907 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00117925 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,372,627 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

