Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 166,085 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,085 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,619,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,146. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

