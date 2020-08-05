Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 180.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,905,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $381.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

