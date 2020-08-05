Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

