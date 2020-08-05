Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,770 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 528,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

