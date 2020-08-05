Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 99.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3,180.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. 1,567,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.