Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 1,859,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,540. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

