Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 484,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,232,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,125,324 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. 8,497,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,131. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

