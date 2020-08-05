Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $10.38 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. 1,080,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.