Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.26% of USA Compression Partners worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,054. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

