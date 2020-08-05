Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,609 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,615,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 754,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 185,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

AAN stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 920,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,720 shares of company stock worth $10,454,611. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

