Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 135,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,596. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

