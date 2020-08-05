Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.39. 7,966,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,681. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

