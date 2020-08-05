Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,082 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 70,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 535,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,571. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -147.02%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

