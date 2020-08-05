Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,838. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $189.72. The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.