Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

SHW traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $650.73. 470,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $659.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,647. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

