Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

