Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 10,312 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 106,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 117.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 284,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.