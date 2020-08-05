Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 244,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,428. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CQP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.