Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after purchasing an additional 155,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,077,000 after purchasing an additional 192,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. 1,030,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,998. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.