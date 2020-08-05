Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 12,244 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

