Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. 307,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.