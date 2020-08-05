Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 20,706 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the period. Hess Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 1.78% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 116,380 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 427,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $333.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.65. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 143.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on HESM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

