Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

